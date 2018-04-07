Man wounded after shooting on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to Peaches Hill Circle on St. Helena Island to a man with gunshot wounds, who had driven off the roadway into a ditch.

Deputies learned that he had been shot inside of a Peaches Hill Circle residence. After the man was shot, he got into his vehicle, drove away from the residence and into the ditch.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff's office deputies located the residence where they believed the shooting occurred. When they arrived they found no one inside. Investigators were notified and got a warrant to search the home for evidence. Investigators found multiple expended cartridge casings in the residence. The home was processed for forensic evidence and the casings and other items were collected.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and identities of the subjects involved are still with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

