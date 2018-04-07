Savannah charity event honors lives lost, celebrates students

A Savannah Charity honors lives lost while helping fund future education for children left behind.

A Walk to Remember gives scholarships to children who have lost one or both parents, but continue to succeed in school and in the community. Families held signs and walked to remember those who have died on Saturday.

Georgia Southern standout and coach Adrain Peterson, who lost his son to brain cancer, is also backing the charity. A panel will choose scholarship winners and announce them on May 7th.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.