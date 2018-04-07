SPD looking for missing 22-month-old boy

Scattered rain remains possible through very early Sunday morning. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms impacted the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon. One severe thunderstorm produced heavy rain and gusty winds across Coastal Glynn County; including Saint Simons Island between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Showers, and possibly a weak thunderstorm, continue to push eastward through our area this evening. If you have plans, take along an umbrella and the WTOC weather A...More >>
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are still expecting a cold front to push through by Saturday evening. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will continue to develop before the front clears our coastline. There is a slight chance that a few of these storms may reach severe limits. Not everyone will see thunderstorms, and some people could remain dry for most of the day. Overall rainfall totals are forecast to range from 0.10" to around 0.50".
The Savannah Police Department is looking for 1-year-old Jerry Sullivan. Sullivan is believed to be with 32-year-old Aimee Lowery in a white 2002 Lexus RX300.
Four people crawled out of the wrecked car and ran away.
Monster trucks are taking over the Oglethorpe Speedway Park. For the 17th year, the speedway is hosting the Extreme Monster Truck Spring Nationals.
