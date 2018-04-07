SPD looking for missing 22-month-old boy

The Savannah Police Department is looking for 22-month-old Jerry Sullivan who goes by Sanders, which is his middle name. He is 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Thursday in a blue onesie with white stars.

Sullivan is believed to be with 32-year-old Aimee Lowery in a white 2002 Lexus RX300.

#SPDMISSING: 1-year-old Jerry Sullivan. He is believed to be with Aimee Lowery, 32, who drives a white 2002 Lexus RX300. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/VxPHI7C9bS — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 7, 2018

If you see Sullivan, please call 911.

