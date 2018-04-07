SPD looking for missing 22-month-old boy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SPD looking for missing 22-month-old boy

(source: Savannah Police Department) (source: Savannah Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department is looking for 22-month-old Jerry Sullivan who goes by Sanders, which is his middle name. He is 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Thursday in a blue onesie with white stars.

Sullivan is believed to be with 32-year-old Aimee Lowery in a white 2002 Lexus RX300. 

If you see Sullivan, please call 911. 

