First Alert Forecast: Showers, thundershowers winding down this evening

Scattered rain remains possible through very early Sunday morning.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms impacted the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon. One severe thunderstorm produced heavy rain and gusty winds across Coastal Glynn County; including Saint Simons Island between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Showers, and possibly a weak thunderstorm, continue to push eastward through our area this evening. If you have plans, take along an umbrella and the WTOC weather App – free radar is available there.

A cold front sweeps through early Sunday morning, ending our chance of additional rain.

We’ll wake up to clouds, chillier temperatures and a gusty breeze Sunday morning. As chilly high pressure builds in, temperatures will only top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday with some afternoon sunshine.

Our next chance of showers arrives Monday and may persist into Tuesday.

