Gunshot victim found in car on Hilton Head Island - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found a gunshot victim in the back seat of a car following a traffic stop at U.S. 278 and Indigo Run Plantation on Saturday evening.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop after noticing a car that was being driven recklessly. As the deputies walked towards the vehicle, the occupants said they had a gunshot victim in the back seat. 

Law enforcement secured the scene as paramedics with the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue confirmed that the victim was dead, and appears to have died as the result of gunshot wounds. 

One eastbound lane of U.S. 278 near Indigo Run is temporarily shut down as officials proceed with their investigation. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

