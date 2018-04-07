BCSO investigate after 1 dead in shooting on Mammy Grant Road

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting suspect inside of a home on Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton on Friday.

A woman was found inside, and EMS confirm that the woman is dead, having sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding this apparent homicide are currently under investigation. The deceased woman's identity and additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

