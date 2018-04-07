Thousands watch 3rd round of The Master through wet weather

We were expecting some really bad weather coming in, we never really got it and it created some great conditions.

What we did get was a great third round of the 82nd Masters Tournament. A lot of birdies made out there today, we had eagles flying on the back nine, we had 65s, three of them, the lowest scores of the tournament this week, and a lot of movement on the leaderboard.

"I am leading, I guess so," said Patrick Reed. "But then again, he's trying to go for the career grand slam.So you can put it either way. I woke up this morning, didn't feel any pressure, came out, tried to play some golf and I believe that's the way it's going to be tomorrow, just wake up, play golf and whatever happens happens."

"I rode my luck out there today," said Rory McIlroy. "Hopefully I don't have to rely on it tomorrow but just a great day to get myself into the final group. I have a chance to win another major, so I'm excited. Couldn't ask for much more out of today."

As we look at the leaderboard, we see Patrick Reed probably setting a huge record in Augusta since he is the only player with three rounds in the 60s and he has a chance to be the only player in Masters history to be the only player with four rounds in the 60s.

Rory McIlroy only three shots back at minus-11 and Rickie Fowler hanging around, he's at minus-9.

Mcilroy, Fowler, and Rahm all shoot 65 today, but don't make up that much room on the leader, Rory only made up two shots.

We have three ties at minus-6, we're looking at a great Sunday.

Absolutely, Patrick Reed is known as a fighter and he started his round with seven straight pars - rory mcilroy chips in for eagle on No. 8 to tie the lead -- all Reed did was birdie the next three holes, played the next 8 in 6-under par to push his lead back into a comfortable position andmake it a very difficult task to catch him tomorrow.

Of course, one guy we've covered a lot at the other end of this thing is Brian Harman.

Brian is struggling with the driver this week, something he usually does well, ninth on Tour in driving accuracy, five bogeys on the front nine on Saturday. He was actually at one point last in the field, made three birdies on the back but he is at 7-over par. He was within two shots of the lead in the second round, he now heads to Sunday 21 shots back.

"The driver has been coming and going," said Harman. "When it's there isn't great but sometimes it feels like a foreign object in my hands. just a frustrating day, just a frustrating week really. Just haven't played that well. I've played well in stretches but overall it's just been a struggle."

One thing we were concerned about was how many fans were going to be out here.

With this weather forecast, you would have understood if people decided to stay home and watch this on television, that wasn't the case. There were people everywhere at Augusta national today, Umbrella sales were up. But if you have the chance to come out to this golf course and see the grounds themselves in addition to the Masters, you don't pass that up.

Well, this is my first time," said Morgan Price. "I had someone from church offer me tickets so I didn't care about the weather, I just wanted to come check everything out."

