Breezy, cool Sunday forecast

High pressure will build in through Sunday night before a frontal system impacts the area Monday into Tuesday. Dry, high pressure will then prevail into Saturday. A cold front could approach on Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning. It will then become partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 60s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be around 50 with east winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-60s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers mainly in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 50s with north winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear. Lows are expected to be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s.

Friday is expected to be sunny with highs around 80. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 80.

