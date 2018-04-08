Bluffton Police Chief accepts job in Tennessee - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bluffton Police Chief accepts job in Tennessee

By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
Joe Manning. Source: Bluffton Police Department
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

Bluffton Police Chief Joe Manning is leaving South Carolina for a new police chief job in Sevierville, Tenn.

The Sevierville Police Department announced Friday Manning will start as its new chief of police on or near May 14. Manning replaces a retiring chief who worked for Sevierville Police for 39 years.

According to a news release, Manning has visited Sevierville, which is about 30 miles from Knoxville, Tenn. and about 7 miles from Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for 20 years and has friends in the area.

Manning joined the Bluffton Police Department in 2013 as deputy chief and was promoted to chief in July 2017. Prior to Bluffton Police, he worked in Florida for Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for 27 years.

The Bluffton Police Department has not returned a request for comment about Manning's departure, who will serve as interim chief or what the search process to find his replacement will look like.

