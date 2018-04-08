Savannah Outback Steakhouse to reopen after crash

Savannah's Outback Steakhouse will reopen Monday, April 9 for the first time since a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen and hurt 7 people.

Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations for Bloomin' Brands, Inc., confirmed the restaurant on Abercorn Street will open to customers on Monday. Owner Davey James posted a flyer announcing the reopening on Twitter. James was one of three employees burned and airlifted to Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta after the Feb. 16 crash.

Immediately after the crash, the Savannah Police Department said van driver, David Lanier, 42, of Rincon, lost consciousness prior to plowing through the restaurant wall. He has not been charged with any crime. SPD did not have an update on the cause of the crash at last check on March 27, and a spokesperson said the department's Traffic Investigation Unit is still working on the case.