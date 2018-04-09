3 weekend shootings under investigation in Lowcountry

Officials in Beaufort County are looking for the people who harassed an alligator at the Fripp Island Resort Activity Center by throwing carrots at it.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating three shootings that happened over the weekend.More >>
Savannah's Outback Steakhouse will reopen Monday, April 9 for the first time since a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen and hurt 7 people.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found a gunshot victim in the back seat of a car following a traffic stop at U.S. 278 and Indigo Run Plantation on Saturday evening.More >>
