3 weekend shootings under investigation in Lowcountry

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating three shootings in the Lowcountry.

The first shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Hilton Head Island. Deputies pulled over a car at the intersection of US Hwy 278 and Indigo Run Plantation for driving recklessly. When they walked up to the vehicle, they found 29-year-old Rockiem Graham dead in the back seat from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say he was shot outside at Blazing Star Lane off Squire Pope Road.

An autopsy for Graham is scheduled for Monday. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night off Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton. Deputies say 54-year-old Betty Brayshaw went to a family member's home with gunshot wounds. She died at the home. An autopsy will be done on Brayshaw's body on Tuesday. There are also no suspects identified in this shooting so far.

And, a man was shot on St. Helena Island Friday night. The shooting happened at a home on Peaches Hill Circle. Deputies actually found the man shot inside of his car in a ditch, and later learned he was shot before driving off. The sheriff's office hasn't released any information about a suspect. Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

