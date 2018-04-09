Officials looking for people who threw carrots at alligator in Lowcountry

Officials in Beaufort County are looking for the people who harassed an 11-foot alligator by throwing carrots at it.

The Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted photos on its Facebook page Friday showing a carrot on a gator's back. The post says Fripp Island security has a description of the people responsible and is currently on the lookout. It says the fine is $200 per carrot thrown.

Fripp Island Naturalist Jessica Miller says whoever threw the carrot is lucky the alligator did not respond.

Wildlife experts say that most attacks occur when humans feed, poke or swim near alligators, calling this incident "a new level of stupid."

If convicted, the person responsible could also face up to thirty days in jail.

