50th RBC Heritage underway in Lowcountry

The Lowcountry has been counting down to the opening ceremony for the 50th RBC Heritage for months.

Monday, April 9 was the official start of the RBC Heritage Tournament at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, and things got off to a very wet start.

The RBC Heritage Parade and Opening Ceremony that was scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. had to be canceled because of the weather. However, the Monday Pro-Am that’s set for 11:30 a.m. still went on despite the rain.

The weather may have affected the opening ceremony, but those with the Heritage still found a way to kick things off. There wasn't the usual cannon firing, but defending champion Wesley Bryan still got a chance to take his ceremonial opening tee shot. Several past champions also got to participate in the shot, so it was still a way to honor the tradition of the PGA tour.

The tournament's director said although it wasn't the usual opening ceremony, it was still great.

Tuesday begins another day of festivities all leading up to the first round of the tournament, which is set for Thursday. But, be mindful of increased rain chances for Tuesday as well.

