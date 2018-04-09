RBC Heritage Parade, Opening Ceremony canceled due to weather

Monday, April 9 is the official start of the RBC Heritage Tournament at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, but things are getting off to a very wet start.

The RBC Heritage Parade and Opening Ceremony that was scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. had to be canceled because of the weather. However, the Monday Pro-Am that’s set for 11:30 a.m. will still be played despite the rain.

