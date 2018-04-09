Savannah State University names interim police chief

Lawton comes to the university from Georgia State University where he led the Patrol Division over all of the Georgia State campuses serving more than 50,000 students.More >>
Monday, April 9 is the official start of the RBC Heritage Tournament, but things are getting off to a very wet start.More >>
Officials in Beaufort County are looking for the people who harassed an alligator at the Fripp Island Resort Activity Center by throwing carrots at it.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating three shootings that happened over the weekend.More >>
