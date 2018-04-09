Savannah State University names interim police chief

Savannah State University names Major Brian K Lawton as the interim police chief of the college.

Lawton comes to the university from Georgia State University where he led the Patrol Division over all of the Georgia State campuses serving more than 50,000 students. He also oversaw the Pedestrian Safety Team/Traffic Motors Division and Crime Suppression Team, as well as supervising the Internal Affairs division along with assisting the department's accreditation team at Georgia State.

Lawton steps into the role as Savannah State Police Chief James Barnwell is on administrative leave.

