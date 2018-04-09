Consider This: Cheers to 50 years

There's a lot of things that make our area so special, but none greater than the strong community commitment of the businesses and organizations that call our region home.

This week we celebrate two such organizations who, for 50 years now, have given our area the Midas touch.

Last Friday, the Vaden Automotive Group marked its 50th anniversary by cutting the ribbon on its newly, rebuilt flagship Chevrolet dealership on Abercorn Street.

Jane Vaden Thacher talks of the Vaden Way and how it's not a marketing slogan, but words to live by, both in the business world and when it comes to giving back.

The Vaden family has long been key supporters of many charitable causes, including the Humane Society, the United Way, and Ambucs.

The other golden anniversary this week is that of the RBC Heritage. Come Thursday, the PGA's best golfers will tee it up at Harbourtown for the 50th time.

This premier event, with its iconic lighthouse as a backdrop has helped to shine a light on all that Hilton Head and the Lowcountry has to offer for a half of a century now. That worldwide attention draws visitors from all over that translates into tourism dollars on both sides of the river.

But that just a small portion of what the RBC Heritage means to us. Its charitable foundation has helped to raise and distribute more than $37 million to local charities.

Consider this: It is often said that you are judged by the company that you keep. Looking around the room at the Vaden's celebration on Friday, it was no surprise to see Walter Lewis of JC Lewis Ford and the Critz's, Dale Senior and Dale Junior. While in theory, the three families should be rivals, they are not. In fact, Jane Vaden Thacher credits both JC Lewis and Dale Critz for giving her father the support necessary to succeed back in 1968.

And the same can be said out at Sea Pines. This week, you'll have the opportunity to see the best golfers, including the world's number one ranked player, play in a tournament that was won 50 years ago by Arnold Palmer. Good company indeed.

So, here's "cheers to 50 years" for both the RBC Heritage and the Vaden Automotive Group. And here's to another 50 and more.

