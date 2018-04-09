Savannah PD looking for women accused of shoplifting at Belk

Savannah Police are looking for two women accused of stealing earrings from a department store in March.

Officials say it happened at the Belk located at 7804 Abercorn Street around 8 p.m. on March 26. The women were seen leaving the area in a white Chevrolet compact pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is asked to call the Southside Precinct at 912.531.3404. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

