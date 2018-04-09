Savannah PD looking for women accused of shoplifting at Belk

A deadly double shooting over the weekend is under investigation in Colleton County.More >>
Savannah's Outback Steakhouse will reopen Monday, April 9 for the first time since a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen and hurt 7 people.More >>
The Lowcountry has been counting down to the opening ceremony for the 50th RBC Heritage for months.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested in the 2017 murder of an Effingham County woman.More >>
Investigators in Germany do not believe the suspect who drove a van into a popular Münster restaurant is linked to any terror groups.More >>
