Second suspect arrested for 2017 murder of Effingham County woman

A second suspect has been arrested in the 2017 murder of an Effingham County woman.

Courtney Wells was found dead on a dirt road just outside of Guyton in January last year.

Tony Arnsdorff is now in the Effingham County jail facing 10 charges in connection with Courtney Wells’ death. A grand jury indicted Arnsdorff and US Marshals arrested him Monday.

He’s charged with 10 counts – three for murder, two for aggravated assault and one for tampering with evidence.

He’s the second person arrested in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Courtney Wells. Scott Pinholster, 42, pleaded not guilty to his 10 charges last April.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Pinholster likely pulled the trigger and Arnsdorff was there when it happened.

Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says even if Arnsdorff didn’t kill Wells, he’s charged with the same crimes because he’s was involved in it.

On THE News at 6, you’ll hear from the sheriff about how these three knew each other and when this could go to trial.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.