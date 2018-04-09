RBC Heritage opening ceremony recognized despite getting rained out

The Lowcountry has been counting down to the opening ceremony for the 50th RBC Heritage for months, so there was no way tournament officials were going to let the start of the event pass without special recognition, even if the traditional opening ceremony couldn't take place because of rain.

The tournament still found a way to get things kicked off. The Heritage has had to be adaptive, creative, and quick-thinking to last 50 years. It was all of those things Monday morning as the opening ceremony was rained out.

Rain dampened the cannon fuse, but not the sense of celebration at Harbour Town on the first day of Heritage Week.

"It makes me want to be back here to do it again next year."

Defending champion Wesley Bryan got to hit his ceremonial opening tee shot into the Calibogue Sound. He also got some help making the moment from several past champions who returned to Harbour Town to help mark the 50th playing of the Heritage in a modified, weather-altered opening ceremony.

"It's a special year and a special tournament for all of us champions. A special place for my family, great memories here and it's always great to come back."

Although quieter than most before it, Monday's ceremony, like Bryan's shot, helped honor the tradition of the PGA Tour event that has meant so much to the Lowcountry for so long.

"You see the excitement, you see the past champions. This wasn't the opening ceremony, but it was great," said Steve Wilmot, RBC Heritage Tournament Director.

Thousands of fans usually come out for the opening ceremony, but those people will still have several chances to celebrate the 50th tournament with events planned at Harbour Town all week.

