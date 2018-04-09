Deadly double shooting under investigation in Colleton County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Deadly double shooting under investigation in Colleton County

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
COLLETON CO., SC (WTOC) -

A deadly double shooting over the weekend is under investigation in Colleton County. 

The sheriff's office says they found two bodies inside a car when they responded to a crash on Augusta Highway early Sunday morning. Both people appeared to have been shot. The victims have since been identified as 17-year-old Imajea Holmes and 29-year-old Tyrone Jones. 

"This is a very peaceful area. Everybody gets along that I know of, so I'm really shocked at what happened," said Kevin Wiggins, who lives in Colleton County. "I'm just praying for the families and hoping we can get everything settled. I hope we can get over this."

The shootings remain under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly