Good News: Celebrate Abilities Resource Fair

For people who rely on wheelchairs or scooters, keeping up with their maintenances is not just a 'good idea.' It's essential.

LIFE, Inc., or 'Living Independence for Everyone,' is a nonprofit organization that held its annual 'Celebrate Abilities Resource Fair and Wheelchair Cleaning Event' over the weekend. LIFE volunteers and local experts scrubbed wheelchairs and scooters clean for countless people and shared helpful information about how to become more independent at the National Guard Armory on Eisenhower Drive.

"Getting that transportation piece, being able to arrive there is half the battle. Then, once you come out, you want to be able to access multiple assets," said Niel Ligon, Executive Director, LIFE, Inc. "We realize just coming out on a Saturday for a resource fair isn't the most entertaining, so we try to include cornhole, carnival food, and fun for the whole family."

This was the twentieth year the event was held.

