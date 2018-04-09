Bay St. closed between Lincoln, Abercorn after pedestrian involved crash

Savannah Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that took place Monday afternoon at Bay and Abercorn.

Police say two pedestrians were injured. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

Bay Street is closed between Lincoln and Abercorn. Officials say it's expected to be closed until around 7:30 p.m.

WTOC has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for updates.

