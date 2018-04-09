Amber Alert issued for missing Savannah child, mother wanted for arrest

A Savannah mother is wanted for arrest and an Amber Alert has been issued for her 22-month-old child.

Savannah Police say Jerry "Sanders" Sullivan was last seen with his non-custodial parent, 34-year-old Aimee Lowery. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening. Officials say may be driving a white 2002 Lexus RX300 with Georgia tag WF9F09. She is also wanted for arrest.

Sanders was last seen wearing a blue onesie with big white starts on it.

Anyone with information on Lowery or Sanders' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

