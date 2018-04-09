Missing Savannah child subject of AMBER Alert found, mother charged

A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 22-month-old Jerry "Sanders" Sullivan on Monday night. Savannah Police said the child was last seen with his non-custodial parent, 34-year-old Aimee Lowery, and an AMBER Alert was issued.

SPD tweeted around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday morning that the child had been found and the mother arrested and charged.

#SPDupdate Aimee Lowery and Sanders have been located. Lowery has been charged with interference with custody — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 10, 2018

Thank you to all who assisted in the search Sullivan.

