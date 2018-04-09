Missing Savannah child subject of AMBER Alert found, mother char - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Missing Savannah child subject of AMBER Alert found, mother charged

Sanders (Source: Savannah Police Department) Sanders (Source: Savannah Police Department)
Lowery (Source: Savannah Police Department) Lowery (Source: Savannah Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 22-month-old Jerry "Sanders" Sullivan on Monday night. Savannah Police said the child was last seen with his non-custodial parent, 34-year-old Aimee Lowery, and an AMBER Alert was issued. 

SPD tweeted around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday morning that the child had been found and the mother arrested and charged.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search Sullivan.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly