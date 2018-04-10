City of Savannah holding feedback sessions on alcohol ordinance

The city of Savannah is continuing public feedback sessions about the alcohol ordinance.

One change that many business owners aren't pleased about: Now, they'll have to have bar cards.

Industry leaders had no problem letting city leaders know they weren't pleased with the option of bar cards. Another option was presented that would require background checks through the city, and Tuesday, these bar owners weren't happy with that revision either.

City leaders are pushing for final revisions of the ordinance to be done soon so it can be presented in a city council workshop on April 26. The first reading would be May 10 and the second would be May 24.

"What happens there is that the employee may feel dissuaded by that or have personal issues about that, especially when the city right now cannot back up a justification as to why you need a background check," said bar owner, Trina Brown.

"We know that we're trying to get people to work, join the workforce, and this may be for reasons that we don't understand - stopping them from doing that," said Michael Owens, President, CEO, Tourism Leadership Council.

If you missed the first meeting, don't worry. Another one is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Savannah Civic Center.

