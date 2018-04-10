Glynn County Police investigating shooting, robbery at Stay Express Inn & Suites

Glynn County Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that took place at the Stay Express Inn and Suites on New Jesup Highway.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Police responded to a reported shooting at the motel to find Rajeshkumar Patel - an employee of the motel - with a gunshot wound to his arm. Mr. Patel was transported by ambulance to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus - in stable condition. He was then transferred to UF Health-Shands in Jacksonville.

Police say Patel reported that while walking the business property, a two-tone, black sports utility vehicle (possibly black and silver) drove up to him. He reported that a heavy-set black male got out of the SUV armed with a handgun and demanded his money. During the robbery, police say the man shot Patel in the arm. The vehicle was possibly also occupied by a white female and another male of an unknown race.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Investigator Sheila Ramos at 912.279.2917 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

