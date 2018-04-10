Savannah Police Department promotes 11 officers

Some of Savannah's finest are moving up through the ranks.

The Savannah Police Department held a promotion ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Savannah Civic Center. Proud family members, friends, fellow police officers, and city leaders filled the ballroom as officers were given new badges. Eleven officers were promoted to the rank of captain, lieutenant, and sergeant.

"We've had an aggressive recruiting strategy. At one point, we're doing national and regional searches, but we do a lot of local searches. Our recruiters go to local events. We want to hire local. We love to hire people from here who live here," said Assistant Chief Robert Gavin, Savannah PD.

The department has been at full staff with 538 officers since the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department demerger was made official back in February, but efforts to recruit and retain officers will continue.

