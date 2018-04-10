Photo released of Abercorn Street bank robbery suspect

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, an unknown black male entered the SunTrust bank on Abercorn Street.

The suspect reportedly gave the cashier a note demanding cash. The note indicated the man had a weapon, but he did not display one.

After receiving cash, the subject left the store.

The suspect was estimated to be about 6-feet tall and was wearing a light brown jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line by calling 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

