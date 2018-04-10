Good News: RBC Heritage Youth Day

There may be some RBC Heritage champions of the future on the practice green at Harbour Town on Tuesday for the Coca-Cola Youth Day.

Young golfers got the chance to putt with the pros. It's the highlight of every Heritage Tuesday. A cold and damp day didn't keep a couple hundred kids from getting tips from players in the Heritage field and getting to putt on the Harbour Town green where the pros practice, with the hope that some of the youngsters will take up interest in the game. It's also a chance for the pros to relax.

"They get up for this. It's pretty cool. It's not much, but they get up for it every time," said Harold Varner III, PGA Tour Professional. "It's fun. I'm enjoying it. There's a lot of them. I didn't know this many kids played golf. It's just sort of how I grew up, just wanting to play golf, so it's pretty cool to see someone else. I feel old compared to them, so it's kind of funny."

Children 15 and under are admitted free to the RBC Heritage every day as long as they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.

