Brian Harman fine-tuning swing at Harbour Town

It's a huge week on Hilton Head as they are celebrating 50 years of The Heritage.

We are now only two days away from that tournament getting started, and the players are trying to fine-tune their game on Tuesday.

It was a very cold and wet day at Sea Pines as the players have just one more day to find the swing that can win them a Tartan Jacket.

Brian Harman is working on his driver as the course at Harbour Town puts a premium on accuracy instead of distance. The Savannah native is not one of the long hitters on the tour, but he is tenth in driving accuracy, which failed him at Augusta where he said, 'the driver felt like a foreign object.' Harman finished tied for 44th in The Masters at 4 over.

"Are you feeling better about your swing now that you've been out here," we asked Harman?

"Yeah, last week was really inconsistent, you know? I played some really good holes and played some really bad ones. It's a timing thing, so I'm just trying to get as comfortable as I can this week and try to hit some good shots," Harman said.

"What will it take to win this tournament?"

"A lower score than everyone else. You know, you have to be patient, you have to take what it gives you, and you've got to make some putts. I feel very comfortable here. I like it a lot, so I'm looking forward to the week," Harman said.

His best finish here is a tied for seventh four years ago.

