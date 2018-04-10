Savannah PD looking for SunTrust robbery suspect

Savannah Police are working to get information on a robbery that took place at SunTrust on Abercorn Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 12:50 p.m., an unknown black male walked into the bank and gave the cashier a note demanding cash. The note indicated that the man had a weapon, but he did not display one. After receiving cash, the suspect got away.

Police say the man was estimated to be about 6 feet tall and was wearing a light brown jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at 912.525.3124. Information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

