City continuing 'Savannah Shines' efforts in Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood

The city of Savannah will take another step in improving an area neighborhood on Wednesday.

City leaders are working to enhance the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood. This area is getting a spruce-up thanks to the Savannah Shines initiative, which is a fairly new program that focuses on improving the quality of life.

City leaders chose the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood because they say they were seeing a big interest among those who live there.

The city launched the Savannah Shines initiative back in August of 2017. The program is a partnership between the city and homeowners, as well as landlords. Together, they'll work to improve aesthetics, public safety, and overall feel.

Mayor DeLoach says blight leads to opportunities for crime, so this house has got to go! .@WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/Cz8OPMKUir — Zach Logan WTOC (@ZachWTOC) April 11, 2018

City employees have been meeting with the people living in the Edgemere-Sackville area to teach them about things like home improvement, home ownership, and zoning and property standards. This program also includes financial incentives for those who work to improve the outside of their homes. Under the initiative, residents can apply for repair work like roofing and exterior painting.

This program not only benefits those who already live in this area, it will also help first-time home buyers in the area.

