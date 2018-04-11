Public input sought on proposed amendments to 2040 MTP

The community will get the chance to review and comment on proposed amendments to the 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan on Wednesday, April 11.

The plan covers the next three years. Amendments are available for review at Live Oak Public Libraries, the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission Office, and the MPC website.

The comment period starts on April 11, 2018 and written comments on the proposed MTP and TIP amendments will be accepted until close of business on April 25, 2018. Please send your comments to Wykoda Wang, Metropolitan Planning Commission, 110 E. State Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or via email at wangw@thempc.org.

