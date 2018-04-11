Courthouse escapee captured in Bulloch County

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says a man who escaped from the Bulloch County State Courthouse after being sentenced to 30 days in jail was captured a short time later.

The Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Steven Yount appeared before a judge Monday on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding, and fleeing from law enforcement. He was taken to a holding cell but managed to get away.

While leaving the area, Yount accelerated his vehicle, striking a deputy. He was arrested at his house about 30-minutes later.

The deputy who was struck was injured but is currently back on duty.

