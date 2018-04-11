SCCPSS board members talk funding for comprehensive safety plan

While school safety remains a top priority, it's also something that's going to cost.

Wednesday morning, the school board police chief presented board members an overview of just how much it's going to cost for comprehensive security enhancements.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials are tasked with protecting 38,000 students. A five-year safety plan is estimated to cost more than $67 million. Right now, security efforts are getting amped up, and safety programs will be piloted at various schools.

Due to vulnerability, officials can't tell us which school will be selected first. However, we do know the selection process is based on collected data - like the number of incidents that have occurred at the schools.

Each school presents its own challenges because of its location, design, and climate, but the school board police chief stands behind his plan of action.

"Every school safety plan - one that's worth its weight - is going to have elements to each one of these: it's going to have prevention, it's going to have preparedness, it's going to have response, and it's going to have recovery," said Chief Terry Enoch, BOE Police Department.

Directly after the school shooting in Parkland, FL, SCCPSS saw an increase in school threats. However, Chief Enoch says that number has decreased tremendously.

From this point, school board officials will have to identify the available resources to fund this comprehensive safety plan.

