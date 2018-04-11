Ogeechee Technical College holds Spring Career Fair

Hundreds of students got an early look into their future careers on Wednesday.

Ogeechee Technical College held its annual Spring Career Fair. Nearly 100 employees from private companies to government agencies talked to students about different careers. Organizers say the fair means even more to their students because they're looking for a speedy way into the workforce.

"A lot of our students will already be employed by the time they graduate and many are already employed, working part-time in their field of study," said Larry Bowen, OTC Career Services.

Bowen says the turnout of students and potential employers made this their largest event ever.

