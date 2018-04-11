SCCPSS board discusses Pre-K lottery mishap

A Pre-K lottery snafu last week left several parents confused and upset after their child was accepted then rejected from a school they were hoping to be a part of for the upcoming year.

Wednesday morning, in an informal board meeting, members of the Savannah-Chatham County School Board followed up on the progress of the correction.

InfoSnap is the company responsible for the Pre-K lottery drawing for Savannah-Chatham County, but their mixup has school board members seeking answers.

"Crisis and opportunity often come wrapped in the same package," said SCCPSS Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett.

It's a package that many people hope will provide closure. The mishap still leaves questions unanswered.

"This sounds like a contract violation. If we had parameters on how they were supposed to execute this, and they didn't follow those parameters, what are we doing to redress the fact that they didn't do this properly," said Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown, District 2.

Right now, the school district is continuing in recovery mode to make sure parents' concerns are rectified. One of the main issues with the lottery drawing is that school officials didn't catch the error before results were made public.

"The vendors sent the information out because the parameters weren't set, so the information was sent out, staff did not get a chance as we normally would have to see it. It wasn't until after they had already sent it out."

There are a total of 1,200 seats in the district and there are still open spots.

'We have a few that aren't filled because we've had some parents that have now since then saying they have different arrangements. As things become available, we are still trying to offer those seats as well.'

If you still have issues regarding the Pre-K lottery mixup, school board officials ask that you reach out to them. Please call 912-395-1236 or email cassandra.moss@sccpss.com

