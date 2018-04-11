Ribbon cutting held for $19 million fulfillment center in Bryan County

Bryan County is getting ready for an economic boost. They built and staffed a $19 million fulfillment center in just under a year.

Lots of the merchandise is already on the shelves. From jobs to millions of dollars of investments in the community, Bryan County is proud to be the home of VMinnovations.

VMinnovations has been in business for 10 years. They have facilities in Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, and now, Bryan County is home to their fifth facility. Developers say when they had a plan for this project, the port of Savannah, GA being the number one state for business and the hospitality is what sold them. The facility is bringing in 50 jobs at the startup and there will be more to come.

"Georgia is what I would consider a business-friendly state, and specifically the greater Savannah area. Port traffic is the key for your economic development," said Brent Miles, Northpoint Development, VP.

In just a little under a year, there is a 419,000 square foot building and a $19 million investment in Bryan County. Carter Infinger says they are excited about the future of Bryan County with the new company making its mark right here in Southeastern Georgia.

"That's going to be good for our local economy. It'll create those jobs, and hopefully, it'll kind of have some other folks coming in the areas we have here to build other buildings and bring more jobs," Infinger said. "So if you order something offline, it could come from here. Nineteen million dollars...that's a huge investment into our county. With those employees, they will probably live here locally and they will put back their money into the economy so as they are making money, they are spending money."

Bryan County officials say this is a big deal and an honor for Georgia, and especially the Bryan County area.

