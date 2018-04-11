Rep. Carter reacts to Zuckerberg testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in the hot seat again Wednesday, going before Congress testifying on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee had the opportunity to ask questions, including Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA) who serves on that committee.

Rep. Carter was among those who had about four minutes to ask questions and direct comments to Zuckerberg. Like many of his colleagues, Rep. Carter asked safety and security questions that were outside of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. He is concerned about the role Facebook is playing in the opioid crisis, illegal ivory trading involving endangered animals, and piracy of movies and videos. Carter told Zuckerberg that he does not believe the federal government should be tasked with regulating social media.

"We need your help here, I don't want Congress to have to act,” Rep. Carter said to Zuckerberg. “You want to see a mess? If you let the federal government get into this, you'll see a mess, I assure you. We need your help with this and I need that commitment. Can I get that commitment?”

"Congressman, we take that very seriously,” Zuckerberg replied. “That's a big part of the reason overall that by the end of this year we're going to have more than 20,000 people working on security and content review and we need to build more tools too."

WTOC spoke to Rep. Carter via Facetime just minutes after the hearing.

"I hope the message got through to Mr. Zuckerberg,” Carter said. “If you don't do a better job of policing this, then we are going to be forced to and I don't want us to have to do that."

Members of Congress have 10 days to submit additional questions to Facebook. Facebook then has 10 days to respond.

