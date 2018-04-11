Georgia Southern University's Arts Fest to be held this weekend

Spring-like weather couldn't come at a better time in Statesboro than this weekend.

More than 1,000 youngsters will converge on Georgia Southern University's Sweetheart Circle for the annual Arts Fest. It's hosted by the university as well as Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department. It gives the kids the chance to paint, sculpt, and more.

"It allows students to be exposed to different types of art that they might not see otherwise," said event coordinator, Kimberly Sharpe. "It allows parents to step back and enjoy the day in a beautiful setting."

The fun will kick off at 10 a.m. in Sweetheart Circle and admission is free.

