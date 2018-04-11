Good News: First Tee of the Lowcountry

Wednesday was a day for the every-day golfer at Harbour Town, as the 50th Annual RBC Heritage Pro-Am was held.

PGA Tour professionals walked inside the ropes and played alongside amateurs. It was also a great day for young golfers to get a closeup look at their heroes at the Cypress of Hilton Head hospitality tent on the thirteenth green. The continuing care community donated the use of their tent to the First Tee of the Lowcountry, inviting kids out to watch and hopefully interact with players in a prime location.

"It's a cool experience seeing them being a role model and seeing how far they can hit it," said junior golfer, Gage Fisher.

"The golfers are much more free with their time as far as giving autographs and shaking hands, and to make a kid smile, that's the best thing ever. That's why we do it, and we'll continue to do it," said Becky Davis, Sales Manager, Cypress of Hilton Head.

Cypress of Hilton Head has had its tent at thirteen for 10 years.

