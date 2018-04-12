Explosive materials found in Georgetown apartment

The Chatham County Police Department says they found explosive materials in a home Wednesday night after responding to a call at a Georgetown apartment complex.

Police responded to the Trellis Apartments on Brasseler Boulevard around 10 p.m. Responding officers arrested and charged one person, an active military member, with aggravated assault.

Items were also found in the residence that led police to request the U. S. Army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team for support.

Police have not said what led to the assault charges and they are not identifying the person charged at this time.

The investigation of the explosive materials has now been turned over to the U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

