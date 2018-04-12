Explosive materials found in Georgetown apartment

Around 100 soldiers made up of both 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters and the Georgia National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home Thursday morning after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.More >>
Chatham County police say they found explosive materials in a home after responding to a call at a Georgetown apartment complex.More >>
Expect some fireworks at Thursday's Savannah City Council meeting over something that would normally be cause for celebration: a $10 million budget surplus.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in the hot seat again Wednesday, going before Congress testifying on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.More >>
The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says a man who escaped from the Bulloch County State Courthouse after being sentenced to 30 days in jail was captured a short time later.More >>
