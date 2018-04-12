First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms may impact Sunday afternoon plans

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Weather may impact or alter Sunday afternoon and evening plans.

A storm system is forecast to produce severe weather to our west Friday and Saturday. Significant severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, may occur across the Ark-La-Tex, Mid-South and Mississippi River Valley.

This same system sends rain and scattered storms into the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry later Sunday.

Presently, the severe weather risk looks low locally. A strong, severe storm or two is possible. Brief heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with one or two of these storms. The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the Southeast coast for a risk of severe weather later Sunday.

Rain has a greater chance of impacting your Sunday afternoon or evening plans, severe or not.

Keep an eye on Sunday’s forecast if you do have anything important planned. Further adjustments to the forecast are possible.

