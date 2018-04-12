3rd ID soldiers return home after 9-month deployment to Afghanis - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3rd ID soldiers return home after 9-month deployment to Afghanistan

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Dogface soldiers as they returned home Thursday morning after 9-months in Afghanistan. (Source: WTOC) Dogface soldiers as they returned home Thursday morning after 9-months in Afghanistan. (Source: WTOC)
FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

It's an exciting morning at Fort Stewart as families prepare to reunite with their soldiers.

Around 100 soldiers made up of both 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters and the Georgia National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home Thursday morning after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The soldiers first arrived at Hunter Army Airfield, and then made their way down to Fort Stewart where a welcome ceremony was held.

The soldier's families arrived at Cottrell Field early Thursday morning to await their soldier’s return. 

The Marne Band performed for the families as they waited and also during the welcome ceremony.

Then, the families heard from several military officers before they rushed the field to embrace their loved ones.

