Savannah Law School board willing to donate school

The Savannah Law School board of directors says they are willing to donate the school to another educational institution.

The move would include mostly everything except for the building.

Most likely, the law school will go to a local university. No specific university was named, but Georgia Southern and Savannah State are the most likely candidates.

As of now, Savannah Law School will be vacating the facility that’s currently located on Drayton Street, and will move to its new location on Hodgson Memorial Drive as of June 1st.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.