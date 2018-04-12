Person of interest in custody after homicide, assault in Walthourville

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody who may have information about a homicide that happened in Walthourville.

According to detectives, 67-year-old Jean Coral's body was found around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on Bass Road. Another woman was taken to the hospital after being assaulted.

Authorities were searching for Jason Glass in connection to the case and he was apprehended Thursday afternoon.

Officials believe the incident to be domestic involving an ex-spouse.

The incident is under investigation.

