Person of interest sought in Walthourville murder case

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who may have information about a murder that happened in Walthourville.

According to detectives, 67-year-old Jean Coral's body was found around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on Bass Road. Another woman was taken to the hospital after being assaulted.

Authorities say they are looking for Jason Glass in connection to the case, and he is considered to be dangerous. Please contact 911 right away if you see Glass or know where he might be. Officials say he is believed to be driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

