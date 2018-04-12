Savannah Gardens Redevelopment Plan up for review - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Gardens Redevelopment Plan up for review

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The city of Savannah is asking the public for feedback on an amendment to the Savannah Gardens Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan. 

The amendment proposes to: 

  • Expand the boundary of the Savannah Gardens redevelopment area by approximately 1.71 acres
  • Modify the Savannah Gardens Master Plan to reflect the existing and proposed uses of property located within the boundary
  • Establish a sunset date for the Savannah Gardens Urban Redevelopment Plan of December 31, 2021

Below is a copy of the original Savannah Gardens Redevelopment Plan: 

A map illustrating the proposed modifications to the Savannah Gardens Master Plan is available for public review at the following locations beginning Thursday, April 12, 2018:

  • City of Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1375 Chatham Parkway, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Live Oak Public Libraries, Main Library, 2002 Bull Street, W. W. Law Library, 909 East Bolton Street
  • City of Savannah website 

A public hearing will be held during the next Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at City Hall. 

For more information, contact the City of Savannah's Housing and Neighborhood Services Department at 912.651.6926. 

