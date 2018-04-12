Savannah Gardens Redevelopment Plan up for review

The city of Savannah is asking the public for feedback on an amendment to the Savannah Gardens Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan.

The amendment proposes to:

Expand the boundary of the Savannah Gardens redevelopment area by approximately 1.71 acres

Modify the Savannah Gardens Master Plan to reflect the existing and proposed uses of property located within the boundary

Establish a sunset date for the Savannah Gardens Urban Redevelopment Plan of December 31, 2021

Below is a copy of the original Savannah Gardens Redevelopment Plan:

A map illustrating the proposed modifications to the Savannah Gardens Master Plan is available for public review at the following locations beginning Thursday, April 12, 2018:

City of Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1375 Chatham Parkway, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Oak Public Libraries, Main Library, 2002 Bull Street, W. W. Law Library, 909 East Bolton Street

City of Savannah website

A public hearing will be held during the next Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

For more information, contact the City of Savannah's Housing and Neighborhood Services Department at 912.651.6926.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.