SC Dept. of Agriculture brings locally-sourced food truck to RBC Heritage

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is teaming up with the RBC Heritage to bring local food to the tournament.

There are about 20 local farmers from South Carolina that are changing the food game this week. All products are grown and sourced locally.

"We also know that people care about local food, supporting their local farmers and eating what grows close to them, and that's what we do here," said Sally McKay, South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

This is the first time the tournament has teamed up to support the agriculture industry. The menu is homegrown and endless.

"Quail is the hit of the day, with a little soy, gives it a little Asian persuasion," said cook, Dupre Precival.

"How about a soft shell crab sandwich - 'tis the season. A lot of options and they're all local, and that's what certified South Carolina grown is all about."

This food truck on the eighteenth hole isn't the only place you can order something from South Carolina. All concession stands have locally sourced food products, too.

"If you get a hot dog at one of those concession stands, that's going to be a Carolina Pride hot dog. There are going to be local food items this year in the concession stands that people are used to going to. This time, they are going to have a local experience."

The certified food truck will be at the Heritage until Sunday.

There have been incredible crowds at the course Thursday to eat the delicious food.

