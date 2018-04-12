Leadership Southeast Georgia class tours Statesboro's Blue Mile Corridor

A famous stretch of Statesboro got the chance to show off Thursday.

This year's Leadership Southeast Georgia class toured Statesboro and its Blue Mile corridor. Volunteers with the revitalization project showed some of the existing bright spots and how they hope to improve other aspects. Their goal is to bring new businesses to that part of South Main and make it more inviting to pedestrians between Georgia Southern and downtown.

"It's such an economic boost for our community when people come to town," said Keely Fennell, Blue Mile Co-Chair. "What they find out is, while they may just be passing through Statesboro, they'll learn this is a destination."

The class draws people from 10 counties. They also got a tour of Paulson Stadium and heard from Georgia Southern University President, Dr. Jaimie Hebert.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.